National Testing Agency has issued a notice regarding the National Eligibility Entrance Test 2020 re-examination on its official website. Check the latest guidelines to be followed on the exam day.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In compliance with the instructions given during the hearing on October 12 on a petition filed in the Supreme Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice regarding National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 re-examination (for students living in COVID-19 positive or containment zones) and result. According to the notice issued by the agency on the official website i.e, nta.ac.in, NEET 2020 will be re-conducted on October 14, 2020, from 2 pm to 5 pm for the students who were unable to appear in the exams earlier.

NTA also released a notification informing that the result of the NEET exam will be declared after the re-examination. The combined result for NEET 2020 (held on September 13) and NEET Re-Exam 2020 (to be held on October 14) will be declared on October 16. The candidates who have appeared for the exam or those who will be appearing in the re-exam can check their scorecards on the examination portal i.e, ntaneet.nic.in.

Check exam day guidelines

1. It will be necessary to have six feet of space between the seats of two students in the examination centers.

2. Every person present at the examination center will be required to wear a face mask or cover the face.

3. Examiners and staff coming from the containment Zone will not be allowed to visit the center.

4. The examination centers only outside the containment Zone will be allowed to conduct the exam.

5. Spitting anywhere in the examination center is strictly prohibited.

6. Everyone at the examination center should have the Arogya Setu application on their mobile phones.

7. Exam centers conducting the examination will have to ensure the availability of face covers, masks, hand sanitizers, thermal guns, sodium hypochlorite, soap/handwash, disposable paper towels, pulse oximeters etc.

How to NEET 2020 Result

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of NEET 2020 i.e, ntaneet.nic.in

Step-2: Click on 'NEET 2020 Result' at the link floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result', available on the page.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result portal.

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter the password and Application number.

Step-7: The user will get the result and scorecard.

Step-10: Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

According to the guidelines, the students who were stuck in the containment zones during the examination can now appear for NEET 2020 on October 14. For more details, the students are advised to read the official notification shared on the official website of NTA.

Posted By: Srishti Goel