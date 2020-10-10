NEET 2020 final answer key will likely be released by the NTA on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Days after conducting the exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on Saturday. Media reports suggest that the NTA will release the final answer key for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) at its official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

Here's how the candidates will be able to check the NEET 2020 Final Answer Key:

Step 1) Go to the official NTA website at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads "NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key"

Step 3) A PDF will appear on the display of your screen. Click on it

Step 4) Check the NEET 2020 Final Answer Key and download oit for future reference

The NEET 2020 exam was conducted by the NTA on September 13 after the Supreme Court gave its nod to conduct the exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Supreme Court while giving its nod to conduct the exams had said that "life cannot be paused". Later, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that around 13 lakhs candidates had appeared for the NEET 2020 exams.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the NTA will declare the NEET 2020 results by October 12. The candidates will be able to check their results by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1) Go to the official NTA website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says "NEET (UG) – 2020 Result"

Step 3) Fill all your details like application number and date of birth

Step 4) Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5) Download your NEET 2020 result and take a printout for a future reference

