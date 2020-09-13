NEET 2020 LIVE | The NEET 2020 exams will be conducted by the NTA today

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) today despite several objections that were raised because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Around 16 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams that will be conducted in more than 3,500 exam centers.

Several objections were raised over the NTA’s decision to hold the exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Supreme Court last month had directed the NTA to conduct the exams, saying "life cannot be stopped and the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy".

Following the direction from the apex court, the NTA had released the guidelines for JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

8:50 am: Following the directions from the Supreme Court, the NTA said that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of the students amid the coronavirus pandemic

8:38 am: From masks to slippers to hand sanitisers; complete list of things that candidates should carry during NEET exams

8:02 am: "Life cannot be stopped and the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy," the top court had observed

7:55 am: The Supreme Court had said that the NEET 2020 exams could be held with "strict restrictions on contact and social distancing"

7:41 am: The exams will be conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the NTA

