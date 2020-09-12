The candidates have been strictly advised to follow the instructions carefully and follow the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) before entering the exam centre on Sunday, September 13.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG will be held on September 13, 2020, across the country at various exam centres. Amid the massive outrage against the conduct of the exam during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and its increasing spread, the Supreme Court gave the green signal to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the medical entrance test.

However, strict protocols and safety measures have been put in place by the NTA. The agency has released a set of safety guidelines, along with NEET exam dress code. The candidates have been strictly advised to follow the instructions carefully and follow the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) before entering the exam centre on Sunday, September 13.

Dress Code to Follow on the Exam Day:

Students can wear slippers and sandals with low heels.

Closed Footwear, including shoes, is not permitted to the NEET exam centres.

Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted at the exam centres.

Shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not permitted.

Candidates, who wear specific attire for a religious or customary reason, they will be required to report to the exam halls early for mandatory frisking.

Allowed

Slippers and Sandals only

Half T-Shirt or Shirt

Trousers

Doctor Prescribed lens specs only

Lowers

Kurti/Top (Half-Sleeves)

Salwars

Kada and kirpan

Not Allowed

Shoes

Full Sleeves Shirt or T-Shirts

Watches/Sun Glasses/Bracelets/Rings/ Chain/ Necklace etc. (any type of jewellery or ornaments)

Hair Clips/ Big Rubber Bands etc.

Big buttons, brooch/badge T-Shirts

Saree (Married or Unmarried)

Bangles not allowed (only married can wear)

Cap, Kurta Payjama

The authorities will provide masks to the candidates before entering the examination hall and candidates will be asked to wear the freshly provided masks during the exam.

“In order to stop chances of any unfair means being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at the centre in the examination room,” an official statement said.

Other important points to remember

On the exam day, candidates must carry a hard copy of their NEET 2020 admit card along with the self-declaration form or undertaking, additional photograph same as uploaded on the application form, and valid photo ID.

Candidates will also be required to carry their personal hand sanitizer, water in a transparent bottle, mask and glove.

PwD candidates will be required to bring their certificate and scribe related documents.

Posted By: Talib Khan