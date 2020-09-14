The examinees of NEET were asked to report at least three hours in advance.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: NEET aspirant Santosh Kumar from Bihar's Darbhanga travelled for more than 24 hours covering 700 km distance to reach Kolkata for his National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Unluckily, he reached the exam centre late by 10 minutes and was turned away by the authorities.

"I pleaded the authorities, however, they refused to let me in and said I was late. The examination started at 2 pm. I reached the centre around 1.40 pm. The last deadline for entering the centre was 1.30 pm,” Hindustan TImes quoted Santosh as saying.

The examinees of NEET were asked to report at least three hours in advance because of the time taken for health check-up and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yadav told HT, "I boarded a bus at Darbhanga at 8 am on Saturday to reach Muzaffarpur. From there I took a bus to Patna but there was a traffic jam on the route and the bus got delayed by almost six hours.”

“I took another bus from Patna at 9 pm. The bus dropped me near Sealdah station (in Kolkata) at 1.06 pm. A taxi brought me to the examination centre.”

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh slammed the West Bengal government for not providing proper travel arrangements for candidates.



"The Supreme Court (while dismissing a petition for delaying NEET and JEE) said that students should get all help to travel and get accommodation. During the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), examinees in West Bengal had to face a lot of difficulties and the chief minister had said 70 percent of them could not take the test. This government is not at all sympathetic towards students," he said.

