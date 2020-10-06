NEET 2020 Answer Key: National Testing Agency released the answer key and recorded response sheet for the National Entrance Eligibility Test on its official website, here is how to check.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA), India on Monday released the answer key and recorded response sheet for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now match their answers at ntaneet.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their NEET 2020 'OMR answer sheet' and 'recorded response' on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the 'Answer Key' for the National Entrance Eligibility Test 2020 online.

How to check Answer Key:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of NEET 2020 i.e, ntaneet.nic.in

Step-2: Click on 'Question Booklet' at the link floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Answer Key, available on the page.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Answer Key page.

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter passward and Application number.

Step-7: The user will get the answer key of their respective set and their OMR sheet as well.

Step-10: Students can check their Answer Key and saved it for future use.

The students are invited to file objections if they find any dilemma regarding the OMR answer sheet and the recorded response sheet issued by NTA. The online process for filing objections has started . The students simply have to click on 'file objection' link available on the homepage of the official website. However, students can only file the objection on or before October 7, 2020, until 6 pm.

The rank-wise result will be soon announced on the official website of NTA NEET. The qualified candidates will be given admission in medical colleges based on the marks obtained in the written examination. After that, the students will have to appear for counselling for the allotment of college.

