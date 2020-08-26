NEET 2020 Admit Card: Students can access and download their NEET admit cards from the official NTA website

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) amid widespread demands of postponement of the entrance test which is set to be conducted next month.

Students can access and download their NEET admit cards from the official NTA website - https://ntaneet.nic.in.

How to download NEET 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the Admit card link on the homepage

Enter the registration number and password

The admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

The NTA released the admit cards amid its decision to hold NEET and JEE entrance exams during the ongoing coronavirus crisis invited severe criticism from students and parents across the country, who are demanding postponement or cancellation of the entrance tests.

Last week, the National Testing Agency said it had ensured that 99 per cent of the students appearing for NEET and JEE exams, get the first choice of exam centre preference.

The NTA had earlier said it had ensured that around 99% of students get their first choice of centre cities in both exams. "The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number and Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting /entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly," read an NTA notification issued on August 21.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020.



Many ministers have been opposing the Centre's decision to conduct the exams. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Central Government to consider filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over the dates of NEET and JEE examinations.

