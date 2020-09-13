The test was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) today despite several objections that were raised because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Around 85-90 per cent of the registered 16 lakh students appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year despite the coronavirus threat, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Sunday, adding that the participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young people.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal thanked Chief Ministers and National Testing Agency for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation

“NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat,” the Education Minister tweeted.

NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat . — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 13, 2020

The test was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) today despite several objections that were raised because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of holding the exams. "Life cannot be stopped and the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy," the apex court said in its ruling last month.

Around 16 lakh students had registered for the exams that was conducted in more than 3,500 exam centers. Following the direction from the apex court, the NTA had released the guidelines for JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Students appearing in the exam were required to carry their personal hand sanitizer, water in a transparent bottle, mask and glove.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja