Speaking at the inaugural session of the World Universities' Summit 2021, Vice President Naidu said that artificial intelligence should be used to provide "personalised education" to children.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asserted that online education cannot be a "substitute" for conventional classroom learning and called for the creation of a hybrid teaching model that includes the best elements of offline and digital learning.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the World Universities' Summit 2021, Vice President Naidu said that artificial intelligence should be used to provide "personalised education" to children. He also asserted that teaching is not "simply content delivery" and should focus on preparing students to think "independently and creatively".

The Vice President also called for promoting multi-disciplinary approaches and emphasised the need for collaborative academic effort to create sustainable and scalable solutions to the challenges around us.

"Universities need to embed sustainability as an underlying mission across all activities they pursue in various fields," he said. "Through pro-active critical thinking, learners should be moulded into leaders in their chosen fields, so that eventually they evolve into drivers of social change".

The OP Jindal Global University on Wednesday organised the World Universities Summit 2021 with a theme "Universities of the Future: Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility and Community Impact". It was attended by Vice President Naidu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, UGC chairperson Dr DP Singh and Founding Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University Naveen Jindal.

The Summit is in partnership with 6 Global Education Networks – Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Coursera, International Cooperation Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB), the STAR Scholars Network and UpGrad.

"We are looking forward to this summit that will bring together 150+ Thought leaders from over 25 countries across 3 days to create some very thought-provoking dialogues. This summit has been conceptualized with a vision to create a platform for universities worldwide to come together to help shape the Universities of the Future and define the role of universities in contributing to the community, especially during crisis like the ongoing pandemic," said university's founding VC C Raj Kumar.

