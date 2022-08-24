NCVT ITI Result 2022 Released At ncvtmis.gov.in | Here's How To Check

National Council for Vocational Training, Industrial Training Institutes (NCVT ITI) result 2022 is declared today on August 24, 2022. NCVT result is announced for the 1st year and 2nd year exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now visit the official website--ncvtmis.gov.in and check their results.

In order to see their results online, students will be required to enter their roll number semester and exam system. The NCVT ITI exam 2022 was held in August 2022 and candidates need to attain a minimum of 40 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. Once the students download the pdf of their ITI result, they can check their scores, section-wise marks, and other details.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps can check their results:

NCVT ITI Result 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website--ncvtmis.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, you need to tap on the ITI tab.

Step 3: A new webpage will now open.

Step 4: Tap on the NCVT ITI result link.

Step 5: You will now be landed on a new login page.

Step 6: Students are required to enter the login credentials like their roll number, exam system, semester, and other details as asked.

Step 7: NCVT ITI Result will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NCVT ITI exam 2022 was held for both technical and non-technical courses according to the official schedule released by authorities. NCVT MIS ITI certificate 2022 will be issued to the candidates who will score the minimum qualifying marks in the online exam.

In order to get the latest updates students are advised to go to the official website.

NCVT provides vocational courses to interested candidates. There is a specific curriculum for different trainings and it conducts different tests to recruit candidates to provide training.