New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has extended the registration dates for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022. As per the revised registration date, now, the deadline for submission of online application forms is set as May 16 up to 5 PM. Candidates can also pay the submission fees till May 16 up to 11.50 PM. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA for more information -- nta.ac.in

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for NCHM JEE-2022," the official notice reads.

As per the new notification, the correction window for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 will open on May 18 and will come to an end on May 20. Further, the NCHM JEE 2022 will take place on June 18, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm.

If you have also applied or want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

NCHM JEE 2022: How to register online:

Step 1: Go to the official site of NCHM at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the NCHM JEE link on the homepage -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to login into the account and fill in the application form

Step 5: Make the payment of application fees and click on submit

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the form and keep it for future use.

Students must note that the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test. Students will get admission to the B Sc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT).

