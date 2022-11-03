NCERT Syllabus To Be Implemented In UP Govt Schools In Phased Manner | Details Inside

THE UTTAR Pradesh government has decided to implement the syllabus of NCERT for classes 1 to 8 in government primary schools across the state in a phased manner. While for classes 1 to 3, the NCERT syllabus will be implemented from the 2023-24 academic session, it will be introduced in classes 4 and 5 from the 2024-25 session. In the next two years, the NCERT syllabus will be implemented in classes 6 to 8.

The Uttar Pradesh government schools already use the NCERT syllabus in classes 9 to 12 (secondary level). The decision has been taken keeping in mind the change in syllabus students witness when they move to higher classes. The decision to switch to NCERT books was taken because most competitive exams after class 12 are based on the NCERT pattern.

"A detailed proposal has been sent to the government. NCERT books will be introduced in government schools in a phased manner. First, we will start with classes 1 to 3. Then it will be introduced in classes 4 to 5 from session 2024-25 and in the following session, it will be rolled out among students from class 6 to 8." Vijay Kiran Anand, UP Director-General of School Education said.

"Since they are already available in the market, the basic education department is only required to take consent for copyright for the printing of these books. Approx 75 lakh students of classes 1 to 3 will benefit from the NCERT book," Anand added.

The decision to implement the NCERT syllabus in schools was taken in 2018, but it got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Further, there was a plan to implement it in a phased manner from classes 1 to 8 from 2021-22. The teacher training will be held because the NCERT books are slightly different from the SCERT books. In the present scenario, 1.9 crores (19 million) students are studying in 1.32 lakh government primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh.