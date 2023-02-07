NCERT Selects ETS For Establishing India’s First National Assessment Regulator PARAKH

Educational Testing Service (ETS) on Tuesday announced that they have been selected by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) for establishing Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), the country's first national assessment regulator.

“NCERT on behalf of Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, is in the process of setting up PARAKH, as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is delighted to have ETS as the technical partner in this endeavor,” said Professor Indrani Bhaduri, head of the Educational Survey Division at NCERT.

“Their understanding of global best practices in curriculum and assessment will be a great asset in standardising these aspects across the various school boards in the country thereby paving the path towards quality, consistency and uniformity in the teaching-learning and assessment practices. We at NCERT are enthused to partner with ETS and deploy their considerable expertise in educational research in learning assessments and intend to capitalize the same for the betterment of all aspects of school education, benefiting the learners, teachers and educational delivery system in this country,” further added.

While speaking about the future of learning through innovation and quality assessment, Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS said ETS is honored to work alongside NCERT in building the future of learning through innovation and quality assessment expertise to measure what matters most as India becomes a powerhouse in global education.

“The PARAKH initiative will serve as a global model for how to build world-class assessment and learning systems to deliver high-quality student outcomes, advance education and improve millions of lives,” further added the CEO of ETS.

The PARAKH initiative will set norms, standards and guidelines for student assessment and evaluation for all recognized school boards in India. This will put a heightened focus on building quality assessments to better measure and increase knowledge and skill acquisition across India.

PARAKH’s aims align with India’s NEP 2020 with the new regulator being established as the nation’s premier, official resource for all assessment-related information and expertise. PARAKH’s mandate is to support learning assessment in all forms. ETS brings its decades of expertise in educational measurement across K-12, higher education, languages and workforce as well as in large-scale assessment services to this new initiative.

ETS’s mission to advance quality and equity in education by providing fair and valid assessments, research, and related services closely aligns with PARAKH’s twin objectives: to monitor the health of the Indian education system and achievement of learning outcomes, and to improve assessment and establish standards.