NCERT Postpones NTSE 2022 Till Further Orders; Check Details Here

The NTSE 2022 exam has been deferred by the National Council of Educational and Research Training, NCERT. Students who were supposed to appear for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Further, students can also read the deffer notice on the website -- ncert.nic.in

The National Talent Search Examination stands postponed until further notice. As per the official notice, the reason behind the postponement of the exam is that the Ministry of Education is yet to send its approval for the NTSE 2022 Exam.

Meanwhile, students should note that the NTSE exam was being conducted under the NTS scheme. Further, the NTS scheme is a centrally funded scheme.

“The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol). NCERT is an implementing agency for the NTS scheme. The Scheme was approved till 31st March 2021. The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders. This is for the information of all concerned,” read the official notice issued by NCERT.

Back in 1963, the government launched the scheme and gave talented students award of scholarships. Under the present scheme, scholarship schemes are given to those students who are pursuing studies in Science and Social Science up to the Doctoral level. On the other hand, professional programmes include medicine and engineering up to second-degree levels.

Meanwhile, as per the update, the SCERT of each state release the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) application form.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.