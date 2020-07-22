The education body has dropped a paragraph on separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir and added a brief mention of the abrogation of article 370

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed content regarding separatist movement from its Class 12 political science textbook. The education body has dropped a paragraph on separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir and added a brief mention of the abrogation of article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K. The council revised the chapter in textbook "Politics in India Since Independence" for the academic session 2020-21.

While the topic "Separatism and Beyond" that referred to separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir has been removed, the scrapping of Article 370 has been included under the topic "Regional Aspirations".

On August 5 last year, the Centre had scrapped the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and reconstituted the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"One strand of separatists who want a separate Kashmiri nation, independent of India and Pakistan. Then there are groups that want Kashmir to merge with Pakistan. Besides these, there is a third strand, which wants greater autonomy for the people of the state within the Indian union," the deleted portion read.

The chapter then refers to the President's Rule imposed in June 2018 after the BJP withdrew its support to the Mehbooba Mufti government and towards the end mentions the withdrawal of Article 370.

The revised portion, where the chapter talks about Jammu and Kashmir, says, "Jammu and Kashmir had a special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. However, in spite of it, the region witnessed violence, cross-border terrorism and political instability with internal and external ramifications".

"The Article resulted in the loss of many lives, including that of innocent civilians, security personnel and militants. Besides, there was also a large scale displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley," it read.

"On August 5, 2019, Parliament had approved a resolution abrogating special status to J and K under Article 370 of the Constitution. The state was also bifurcated into two Union territories — Ladakh with no Legislative Assembly and Jammu and Kashmir with one," the revised portion read.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha