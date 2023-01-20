NBSE Nagaland Board Exam Date: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At nbsenl.edu.in; Check Full Schedule

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Thursday evening released the class 10 and 12 date sheets. The class 10 exam will be conducted from March 10 to 22. The class 12 exam will be held from March 9 to 31. Students can check the exam date sheet at– nbsenl.edu.in.

Along with the class 10 and 12 date sheets, the board has also released the class 11 date sheet. The class 12 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. While the class 11 exam will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.

NBSE Nagaland Board Date sheet: Class 10

March 10– English

March 13– Science

March 15– Second Language(Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali)

March 17– Social Science

March 20– Mathematics

March 22– Sixth Subject (Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education)

Vocational Subjects (9am to 11am)(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)

NBSE Nagaland Board Date sheet: Class 12

March 9– English

March 11– Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music

March 14– History/ Accountancy/ Physics

March 16– Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha

March 18– Sociology/ Business Studies

March 21– Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry

March 23– Education/Psychology

March 25– Economics/Biology

March 27– Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

March 29– Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics

March 31– Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am)Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)