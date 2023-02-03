NBE FET 2023 Admit card Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At nbe.edu.in; Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBE) is expected to release the admit card for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) tomorrow (February 4). However, the NBE has yet to release an official notification confirming the FET admit card 2023 release date. Once released candidates can check the result at– nbe.edu.in.

NBE FET 2022 exam will be conducted on February 10. The exam will consist of Multiple choice questions based and it will be held for a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes. Candidates can check the exact reporting time and other details on their admit card. Candidates must carry their NBE FET admit card to the exam center. The registration process was conducted from January 6 to 27.

NBE conducts the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) to grant admission to the 2-year post-doctoral FNB courses. It is qualifying-cum-ranking examination and is the only entrance test for admission to FNB courses in India.

NBE FET 2022 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FET tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link NBE FET Admit card 2022

Step 4: A new login page will open

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.