    NBE FDST Result 2022 Released At nbe.edu.in; Here’s How To Check

    NBE FDST Result 2022: NBEMS released the result of the NBE Foreign Dental Screening Test. Candidates can download the result at nbe.edu.in.

    By Ritesh Kumar
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 01:31 PM (IST)
    The National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday released the result of the NBE Foreign Dental Screening Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result at– nbe.edu.in.

