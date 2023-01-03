Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: Class 6 Admissions Begin At navodaya.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Tuesday started the admission process for class 6 into the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The last date to apply for admission is January 31, 2023. Students can apply for admission at– navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS exam will be conducted on April 29 at 11:30 am. The result is expected to release in June 2023. Students who have studied in class 5 during 2022-23 are eligible to apply for NVS. However, candidates who have passed class 5 before the session 2022-23 or repeated candidates are not eligible to apply.

Education in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is free including boarding lodging, uniform, and textbooks, a total of Rs 600 per month is collected only from the students of Classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.

Students are selected based on a merit test, called the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test conducted initially by NCERT and now by CBSE. The test is held annually on an All-India basis and at block and district levels. The exam is conducted in objective mode. Navodaya Vidyalayas are located in rural areas across the country.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link JNV class 6th admission on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new login page wound open

Step 4: Students have to register and log in to access the NVS admission portal

Step 5: Now, fill in the required information and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form and save

Note: Take a printout for future reference