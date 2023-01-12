National Youth Day 2023: Why National Youth Day Is Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary | All You Need To Know

National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 of every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of the social reformer, great thinker, and philosopher, Swami Vivekananda. It is observed to honour the ideals and thoughts of Swamiji Vivekananda who had tremendous faith in youth. Vivekananda always emphasised the importance of youth in the process of nation-building and encouraged them to be self-confident.

In 1984, the Indian government declared January 12 as National Youth Day to honour his contributions to the country. The aim was to imbibe the youth especially students with Vivekananda’s philosophy and ideals. The day is also observed to promote rational thinking among the youth. Swami Vivekananda was born on 12 January 1863 in Kolkata of West Bengal and was named Narendra Nath Datta. Vivekananda’s father Vishwanath Dutt was a lawyer, while his mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi was a homemaker.

Vivekananda represented India in Chicago in 1893 at the World Parliament of Religions. During the speech, he highlighted the importance of abolishing fanaticism in all forms. He introduced to love and empathy put forward by Hinduism. The audience had given Swami Vivekananda a standing ovation for his speech. After the death of his guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Vivekananda gave up all his worldly pleasures and became a monk. He always spread the message of peace, love, and empathy.

Every year, several events and seminars are organised on National Youth Day. Vivekananda's thoughts and lectures are discussed during these events. Youth is a nation's growth engine, and India is fortunate to have the highest percentage of young people. More than 30 per cent of its population is under the age of 30, which makes India the country with the most youths in the world.