National Youth Day 2023: Jagran.com Launches 'Young India Badta Bharat' Initiative For Youth To Share Ideas And Experiences

NATIONAL Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who has played an important role in inspiring the youth of the country. The day is also a reminder of how it is important for the young generation to be a part of the modern world without losing traditional values.

In order to celebrate the day, Jagran.com has introduced the 'Young India Badta Bharat' Initiative, through which the youth across the country can share their thoughts, notions and experiences on a pan-India platform.

By being a part of the initiative- 'Young India Growing India', they can be aware with the aspirations of the young generation.

What Is Young India Badta Bharat Initiative By Jagran.com?

India has the highest percentage of youth, and so, the latest initiative by the Jagran.com will give them a platform to share their thoughts and experiences.

Besides the youth, many celebrities too have come together to share their ideas through thius platform.

The list includes five famous Indian authors-Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, Divya Prakash Dubey, Vineet Kumar Singh and Avinash Tiwari. These writers have joined the platform and have shared their experiences and opinions by being a part of the Young India Growing India initiative.

Meanwhile, the selected entries will also get a special gift.

National Youth day is celebrated across the country to keep alive the teachings of Swami Vivekananda alive. On this occaskion, several programs and events are organised across India including speeches, essay writing, recitation competitions, etc.