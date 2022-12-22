National Mathematics Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Srinivasa Ramanujan's Life And Work

The National Mathematics Day is celebrated in India annually to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to honour the genius mathematician. Here are some interesting facts regarding Ramanujan’s life, contribution and works.

- He Is from a Small Town in Tamil Nadu from Erode city born on 22 December 1997. His father's name was Srinivasa Iyengar, an accounting clerk for a clothing merchant, and his mother was Komalatammal.

- He studied at the Government College in Kumbakonam in 1903. Due to his dislike for non-mathematical subjects, he failed exams there. He enrolled in Madras’ Pachaiyappa College at the age of 14.

- Ramanujan started working as a clerk in the Madras Port Trust in 1912. There, his mathematical genius was recognised by some of his colleagues and one of them referred him to Professor GH Hardy of Trinity College, Cambridge University.

- Ramanujan received his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in 1916. He published several papers on his subject with Hardy’s help. The two even collaborated on several joint projects. He met Hardy in 1913, after which he went to Trinity College.

- Ramanujan was elected to the London Mathematical Society in 1917. Next year, he was elected to the prestigious Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and the theory of numbers.

- Ramanujan was the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College.

- Ramanujan had no formal training in pure mathematics, but during his brief life, he had a significant impact on the field. His areas of work include infinite series, continued fractions, number theory and mathematical analysis.

- He made important contributions to the theory of divergent series, the elliptic integrals, the Riemann series, the hypergeometric series, and the functional equations of the zeta function. He is said to have independently gathered 3,900 results and developed his own theorems.

- Ramanujan went back to India in 1919. A year later, on April 26, he breathed his last owing to deteriorating health. He was just 32 years old. His life and rise to fame are portrayed in Robert Kanigel's biography, "The Man Who Knew Infinity."

- In a movie of the same name that was released in 2015, Ramanujan was portrayed by British-Indian actor Dev Patel. Ramanujan's early years in India, his time in Britain, and his path to becoming a great mathematician were all explored in the movie.