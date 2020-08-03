Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that his government won't implement the three-language formula in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Calling the new policy "painful and saddening", Palaniswami appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and also referred to anti-Hindi agitation by students in the state in 1965.

"We are saddened by the 3 language policy introduced by the central government in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our state is already following 2 language policy since decades and there will be no changes in it," Palaniswami said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

"I request Prime Minister to pay heed to the unanimous demand of the people of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the three language policy and allow states to make a decision as per their own policy," he added.

The New Education Policy 2020, which was released by the Centre recently, has already caused a stir in Tamil Nadu with several political parties urging the Centre to reconsider the three-launguage rule. Recently, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin had alleged that the NEP attempts to "impose Hindi and Sanskrit languages on the entire country".

"With education placed in the state list, the Centre will assume the remaining rights of the states and take in its control [aspects ranging] from syllabus to university," Stalin had while asking the Centre to withdraw the three-formula rule.

Calling it an "attack on the federal structure being underscored by the Constitution of India", Stalin said that his party will oppose the policy.

Under the New Education Policy, the Education Ministry has recommended that students will learn three languages in their school under the 'formula' and two of the three languages will be native to India. The Centre, however, has left it to the states to decide on what that language would be.

"I once again like to insist that the Central government will not impose any language on any state," said Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while issuing a clarification.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday said that the new education policy announced by the government emphasises on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers' and is an attempt to transform the 'intent' and 'content' of the country's education system.

"India's National Education Policy (NEP) reflects the spirit of new India. We are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life. From simply memorising to critical thinking. The 21st century is the era of knowledge, learning, and innovation. For years, the limitations of the system had an adverse effect on the lives of students. No longer," PM Modi said.

"The new policy reflects the aspirations of young India. It is not process centric, it is people centric and future centric. The NEP is not just a policy but is a compilation of aspirations of all 130 crore Indians," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma