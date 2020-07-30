The stages covering the new Pedagogical structure will not change the years a child spends within the formal education system and the actual number of years also remains the same.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The new National Education Policy is going to bring a significant change in India's education system. It is set to replace a three-decade-old education policy. The key pointers of the policy include the replacement of a 10+2 system with a new structure of 5+3+3+4 system in the School education.

Under this new curricular structure of school education, the National Education Policy proposes to bring changes in the existing academic structure within the ambit of ‘formal education’.

A design of 5+3+3+4 system, covering four stages has been structured to replace the 10+2 system in order to reinforce the ‘holistic development’ of the student.

In order to understand how the proposed structure is different from the existing one, we need to look closely at the consisting 4 stages of the new structure which is divided in 5+3+3+4 manner aims to focus on the cognitive-developmental stages of the child – early childhood, school years, and secondary stage.

Here is the break-up of the 4 stages:

1. The first stage that is named as the Foundational stage consists of a total of 5 years of education at a basic level starting from 3 years of age. The Foundational stage is suggested for ages 3 to 8 years where for the initial first three years, multi-level play activity-based learning would be imparted at Anganwadi's, pre-school or play school. To this, the grades 1 and 2 or classes 1 and 2 for students of ages 6 to 8 would also be added teaching would be conducted through play-based and activity-based curriculum to put the focus on developing the language skills.

2. The second stage is the Preparatory Stage which consists of classes 3 to 5. For ages 8 to 11, the purpose would be to develop language and numeracy skills, in accordance with the cognitive development of a child. In this stage, learning would be enhanced by shifting to play, discovery, and activity-based methods along with the introduction of interactive classroom learning. The students will be taught in the mother tongue or local language until grade 5 including two other languages that the state has the power to decide on.

3. The third stage which is the middle stage is for classes 6 to 8 and would bring changes in experiential learning in the sciences, mathematics, arts, social sciences, and humanities in the existing system. For ages 11 to 14, the existing learning system would be replaced by critical learning objectives.

4. Secondary Stage offers students with a plethora of choices in the subjects from the curriculum instead of the stream-wise allocation of subjects in the higher secondary education as of now. It includes a multidisciplinary study where students would be able to pick and choose any set of subjects from the available structure. A highly helpful and convenient change for students in higher classes, in this stage, the child is allowed to pick subjects as per their interests. The onus would be put on enhancing critical thinking and flexibility for students.

Considerable changes in the examination structure are also proposed under the NEP 2020. Along with the changes made at the secondary stage in the board examination, key stage assessments at grades 3, 5, and 8 would be conducted to track development.

