National Education Day: History and Importance; Check Details Here

National Education Day of India has been celebrated every year since 2008 on November 11, the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He was the first education minister of independent India who served from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. On November 11, the entire nation honours the contribution made by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, also known as Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas. The Ministry of Human Resource Development officially announced it in 2008 to celebrate the birth anniversary of our first education Minister.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad played an essential role in shaping the education system of India. He always focused on girl's education and free compulsory education for all students under the age of 14. He strongly believed that if a country's education system is strong enough, there will be no poverty and illiteracy.

On November 11, students celebrate National Education Day like a festival. Students from different schools, colleges and universities prepare special performances to give their tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for his honourable contribution to the education sector in India. All the schools and institutes organize essay writing competitions, seminars, workshops, rallies with banners, card making, etc. These activities aim to spread awareness of the importance of education for every student.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development gives a different theme for National Education Day every year. This year the theme is "changing Course, Transforming Education". This theme shows a need to reform the education system and make it adaptable.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad established many educational institutes in India. He was the core founder of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and contributed to the foundation of Indian Institute of Technology campuses. The institution that are named in honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad are: Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad, the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology in Kolkata, and many others. During Azad's tenure, many cultural and literary academies were also established.