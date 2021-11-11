New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Education is a fundamental right and play an important role in shaping our lives for the future. Every year on November 11, India observes National Education Day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was the first education minister of independent India. A renowned scholar, journalist, poet, and freedom fighter, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad played an essential role in laying the foundations of some of the best educational institutes in India. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the Education Minister of India from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. PM said that Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was passionate about developing a better education sector in the country, and worked to further brotherhood in society.

"Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society," tweeted PM Modi.

National Education Day Quotes

* “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”

* “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.”

* “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.”

* “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

* “We have not invaded anyone. We have not conquered anyone. We have not grabbed their land, their culture, their history and tried to enforce our way of life on them.”

* "Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."

* “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”

* “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

* “Literacy is the fertilizer needed for development and democracy to take root and grow.”

* “Education, a debt due from the present to future generations.”

* “Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.”

National Education Day messages

* Life is certainly much better with an opportunity to get educated. Happy National Education Day.

* Never let any child have his childhood wasted. Make him study and give him education and there will be nothing to worry about,

* The best gift parents can give their children is education. Wishing you a very Happy National Education Day.

* Every child deserves education but sadly even in present times, not every child has access to it. Warm wishes on National Education Day to all.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen