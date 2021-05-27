NATA Second Test 2021: National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 will be conducted on July 11, 2021. Scroll down for full schedule:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council of Architecture, CoA has announced the revised schedule of the phase 2 exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021. According to the revised schedule released by the CoA, the entrance exam will be conducted on July 11, 2021. The detailed NATA 2021 schedule and brochure have been released on the official website of NATA--nata.in, aspirants can check the website.

As per the revised brochure, "The second session for examination may be considered in the event of any restrictions imposed by the government on the number of candidates appearing in a single session due to social distancing norms going to covid-19."

NATA 2021 Important Dates

Registration Date: According to the revised schedule, the last date to submit for NATA 2021 application form is June 30, 2021. Aspirants can upload images, pay the fee and download the confirmation page till 30 June, 11:59 pm. Follow the below steps to registered for NATA Phase 2 Exam 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA--nata.in

Step 2: Click on the Online Application NATA 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the required information as asked in the application form

Step 4: Upload your image and make payment

Step 5: Download the confirmation page

Admit Card Date: NATA admit card 2021 will be released on July 7 on the official website of the NATA-- nata.in.

NATA 2021 Exam Date: The exam will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm on July 11.

NATA 2021 Exam Result Date: The second phase result of NATA 2021 will be declared on July 15, 2021, on the official website of NATA--nata.in

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CoA has also revised the eligibility for NATA 2021. Candidates who appeared in the NATA 2021 first test but failed to clear the exam are eligible to appear for the second phase of the NATA exam. Also, candidates are advised to keep checking the NATA website or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv