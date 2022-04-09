New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 has started. Candidates who are interested to register themselves for the exam can visit the official website -- coa.gov.in.

The Council of Architecture, CoA has decided to conduct the NATA 2022 exam three times this year. It should be noted that the last date to apply for NATA 2022 for the first session of the architecture exam is set as May 23, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the second and third tests can apply till June 20 and July 11, 2022.

If you also want to apply for NATA 2022 Exam, then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

NATA 2022 Registration Process

Step 1: Go to the official NATA website -- coa.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads “NATA 2022 Registration” -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to register themselves on the NATA portal -- fill in the application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and download it

NOTE: Take a printout and keep the hard copy of the form for future use.

NATA 2022 Exam Dates

Session 1 -- June 12, 2022

Session 2 -- July 7, 2022

Session 3 -- July 24, 2022

It should be noted that candidates have to submit an application fee as specified in the official NATA 2022 Information Brochure. Council of Architecture will conduct the NATA 2022 exam. This year, the CoA will be conducting the exam thrice in two sessions for each exam.

NATA 2022 Eligibility

Candidates who have cleared their 10 plus 2 exams with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or have done a 10 plus 3 Diploma with Mathematics can appear for the NATA 2022 exam.

Students who are yet to appear for the board exams and qualifying exams in 2022 are also eligible to appear.

