New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 result, which was scheduled to release on September 3, will now declare on September 4. The Council of Architecture (CoA) also announced that the last date for online application for new registration of NATA for the second test is now extended. Interested candidates can now fill the registration form by visiting the official website of the NATA i.e, nata.in. The online application window for NATA test 2 has opened. The application process will be concluded on September 6, 2020. According to the notice issued by the Council of Architecture (CoA), NATA second test will be held on September 12. Read on to know about the National Aptitude Test in Architecture second test application process, eligibility, result and other important details related to the exam.

How to Download Result

Step-1 Applicant needs to visit the official website i.e, nata.in

Step-2 Click on the result tab floating on the homepage

Step-3 The user will be redirected to the result portal

Step-4 Click on the course from the dropbox.

Step-5 Enter your login credentials

Step-6 Enter Recaptcha and Submit

Step-7 The result will be downloaded on your screens

Step-8 Download and save for future reference

According to the latest notice issued by the Council of Architecture, the eligible and interested students can still apply for the second test which will be held on September 12.

How to apply

Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website i.e, nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link, floating on the homepage to fill an online application form

Step 3: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 4: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 5: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 6: Preview the registration form before submitting

Step 7: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 8: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Posted By: Srishti Goel