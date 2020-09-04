NATA 2020: Result for Test 1 to be declared today, know how to apply for Test 2
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 result, which was scheduled to release on September 3, will now declare on September 4. The Council of Architecture (CoA) also announced that the last date for online application for new registration of NATA for the second test is now extended. Interested candidates can now fill the registration form by visiting the official website of the NATA i.e, nata.in. The online application window for NATA test 2 has opened. The application process will be concluded on September 6, 2020. According to the notice issued by the Council of Architecture (CoA), NATA second test will be held on September 12. Read on to know about the National Aptitude Test in Architecture second test application process, eligibility, result and other important details related to the exam.
How to Download Result
Step-1 Applicant needs to visit the official website i.e, nata.in
Step-2 Click on the result tab floating on the homepage
Step-3 The user will be redirected to the result portal
Step-4 Click on the course from the dropbox.
Step-5 Enter your login credentials
Step-6 Enter Recaptcha and Submit
Step-7 The result will be downloaded on your screens
Step-8 Download and save for future reference
According to the latest notice issued by the Council of Architecture, the eligible and interested students can still apply for the second test which will be held on September 12.
How to apply
Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website i.e, nata.in
Step 2: Click on the link, floating on the homepage to fill an online application form
Step 3: Key in the personal and academic details carefully
Step 4: Upload the required documents including category based certificate
Step 5: Make sure to enter all starred details
Step 6: Preview the registration form before submitting
Step 7: Enter ReCaptcha
Step 8: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference
