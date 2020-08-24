NATA 2020 Admit Card: The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 admit card will be released on Monday by the Council of Architecture (COA). The admit card will be released by the COA at its official website nata.in. The NATA 2020 admit card will include the exam date, time and centre for COA exam. The first test of the NATA 2020 exam will be held on August 29 while the date for the exam date for the second test will be announced later by the COA.

Here’s how the candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the NATA 2020 exam:

Step 1) The candidates would first need to visit the official NATA website at nata.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads ‘admit card’

Step 3) The candidates would need to enter their application number and password

Step 4) Your NATA 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5) Download your NATA 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference

About NATA Exam:

The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture. This year, the NIASA has revised the eligibility criteria for candidates. According to revised guidelines, if a candidate secured the passing marks in class 12 with PCM will be eligible for the NATA 2020 exam.

Generally, the NATA entrance examination is conducted in both online and offline mode. However, the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture (NIASA) – which is a body of the COA – will only conduct the exam via online mode this year because of the highly contagious coronavirus which has affected over 3.1 million and claimed more than 57,000 lives in India so far.

What about the guidelines for the NATA 2020 Exam?

According to the guidelines issued by the NIASA, the students would need to reach their respective exam centres two hours before the commencement of the exam. The candidates, however, won’t be allowed to carry mobile phones or calculators with them. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it would be mandatory for the candidates to wear masks and gloves. The exam centers will provide hand sanitisers to candidates appearing for the exams.

