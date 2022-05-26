New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has announced the result release date and time of the NBSE HSLC or Class 10th and HSSLC or Class 12th exams. The Nagaland Board on Thursday issued an official notification for the same. As per the Nagaland board notice, the Nagaland Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared next week. The NBSE HSLC Results 2022 and NBSE HSSLC Results in 2022 will be declared on May 31, 2022.

As per the announcement, the results will be made available on the afternoon of May 31. Once released, students will be able to check their Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of the Nagaland Board which is at nbsenl.edu.in. Students must note that the original mark sheets and passing certificates will be issued to the Centre Superintendents only after 2nd June 2022 onwards.

Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Results 2022: List of websites to check scorecards

1. nbsenl.edu.in

2. indiaresults.com

3.results.shiksha.com

4.exametc.com

5.schools9.com

6.examresults.com

7. jagranjosh.com

Steps to check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results 2022:

Visit the websites mentioned above

Click on the link of the respective Class result

Enter your roll numbers and submit

Your NBSE 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Check and save the result for future use.

The Nagaland Board conducted the NBSE HSLC Class 10 Board Exams 2022 from March 9 to 22, 2022 while the HSSLC Class 12 Exams 2022 were conducted by NBSE from March 8 to 31, 2022.

According to official numbers, around 47,000 students have appeared for NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Exams. A total of 47, 444 students have appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams of which 30327 students have appeared for the HSLC Exam and are now awaiting the Nagaland 10th Result 2022. Along similar lines, 17117 candidates have appeared for HSSLC Exam and are now waiting for NBSE Class 12 Results.

Posted By: Ashita Singh