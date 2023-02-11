Nagaland Board Exams 2023: Admit Cards Out, Physical Copies To Be Distributed After Feb 27 | Details

NAGALAND Board of Secondary Education, NBSE on Saturday issued the admit cards for Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2023 on the official website for the schools. All the students who will appear for the Nagaland board exams this year should note that their hall tickets will be available at their respective schools after 27 February due to the assembly elections in the state.

Students must also note that to appear for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams it is very important for them to carry the admit cards to the examination centre.

NBSE in an official statement announced this latest development of class 10 and 12 admit cards on its official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

“Schools may collect the admit cards for their students from the Centre schools as and when Centre superintendents notify the schools appearing under their centres,” reads the official notice.

"The heads or departments are advised to distribute the admit cards to the students only after the state assembly election is held that is after February 27, this year," the notice adds.

This year, a total of 24,360 students have enrolled for the HSLC exam and 16,083 enrolled to appear for the HSSLC exam in Nagaland.

As per the official datasheet, the NBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on March 10 and conclude on March 22 while the NBSE Class 12 board exams will be held between March 9 and March 31.

The NBSE board exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It will be for a duration of three hours. As per the schedule, the Nagaland class 10 and 12 board exams this year will commence with the subject paper - English.