The Mumbai University has released the first cut-off or merit list for admission to undergraduate courses today. Students can check their results by visiting the varsity's official website – mu.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their merit list on the websites of the respective colleges or jagranjosh.com. Students who got selected in Mumbai University's first merit list 2020 will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

The following colleges have released their merit list so far:

Ruparel College Merit List 2020: DG Ruparel college of Mumbai University has released the cut-off marks of the first merit list. Applicants who have secured more than the cut-off are eligible to enter into the further admission process. Check the cut-off marks 2020 for Ruparel college on its official website.

St Xavier's College Merit List 2020: Mumbai’s one of the most popular college has announced its first cut-off based on class 12th marks. The cut-off is different for different courses, so, the students who have applied for it can visit the official website of the college.

Nagindas Khandwala College Merit List 2020: Nagindas Khandwala affiliated to Mumbai University has also released its first merit list for undergraduate admission. Malad based popular college has announced the merit list for B.Com, Accounting and finance, BMS, B.Sc, and others on their official website.

KJ Somaiya College Merit List 2020: KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce have also released the first merit list to their undergraduate courses. KJ Somaiya College is another very popular college for B.Sc and B.Com courses in Mumbai, students can visit the official website for more details.

Raheja College First Merit List 2020: LS Raheja college has released its first merit list for BAF, BAMMC, BSCIT, BBI, BFM, BMS, BA and BCOM programmes. The students who have applied for undergraduate admission can visit the official website of the college.

