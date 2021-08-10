The University of Mumbai (MU) have started their admission process for the year 2021. They are scheduled to release the first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses on August 17. The merit list will be available on the official websites of the respective colleges from 11 am.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) have started their admission process for the year 2021. They are scheduled to release the first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses on August 17. The merit list will be available on the official websites of the respective colleges from 11 am. Once available, students can check the merit list on MU's official website - mu.ac.in.

MU is slated to release the second and third merit list on August 25 and August 30 respectively. If they make it to the first merit list, applicants need to keep the following documents ready for submission: category certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), class 12 mark sheet, class 10 mark sheet, transfer certificate, and character certificate.

As of now, the last date to apply for Mumbai University Admissions 2021 is August 14, 2021. Many students have already submitted their documents and have applied for various courses offered by colleges of Mumbai University. Here is a look at important dates for the merit list for MU admission 2021.

Important dates:

Last date to apply for MU Admissions 2021 - August 14, 2021

First merit list for UG Admissions - August 17, 2021 at 11 am

Second merit list for UG Admissions - August 25, 2021

Third merit list for UG Admissions - August 30, 2021

Aspirants must note that these dates might change in case of unavoidable circumstances. Furthermore, those who have any trouble regarding registering themselves can call on +91-8956537495 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm for assistance. They need to create an account on the university's website before registering.

The registration process began on August 5 on the varsity’s official website, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac, kicking off the admissions process to undergraduate degree courses across its 800-odd, affiliated colleges.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha