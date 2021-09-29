New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra government recently announced the reopening of schools in the state, except Mumbai, from October 4, 2021. However, now, BMC has decided to resume the physical classes of 8 to 12 in Mumbai with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Announcing the reopening of schools in Mumbai, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal further added that the decision regarding the rest of the classes will be taken in November.

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes we will take a decision in November. All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal," reported ANI.

Earlier, the state government announced in rural areas schools will resume for Class 5 to Class 12 while in the urban areas, it will resume for Class 8 to Class 12. Further, the government added that it is not mandatory to not attend the physical classes and students willing to attend the school are required to bring a consent letter signed by parents.

Standard operating procedures (SoPs) Guidelines

Schools and students are advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the state government.

- If possible have a health clinic in schools, check the body temperature of students and staff daily.

- Encourage students to follow social distancing in the bus-- ‘one seat one student'

- Avoid sports involving physical contact. Take precautions while playing in a group.

- Physical training with proper distance between students to be allowed.

- Keep an eye on students showing symptoms like breathing, uneasiness, rashes, cold, temperature, red eyes, split lips, swollen fingers, omitting and gastric pain. Immediately refer them to doctors.

- Teachers should not force students into academics and give them a few weeks to adjust.

- Parents, teachers should meet regularly and discuss Covid-19 protocols like personal hygiene, cleaning of masks

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv