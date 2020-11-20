All schools in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction will remain closed till December 31 amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All schools in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction will remain closed till December 31 amid surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI.

The schools were slated to open in the financial capital on November 23, eight months after they were indefinitely closed following the announcement of nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar



The Central government has allowed schools and colleges to reopen in a "graded manner". However, several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have still not reopened them, looking at the safety of the students.

Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country, having had reported over 17 lakh cases of the infection, while over 46,000 people have lost their lives to the disease.

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the state government was considering reopening schools after Diwali.

"We are considering reopening schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open," the Chief Minister said in a video message.

