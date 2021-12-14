New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Maharashtra's Mumbai for standard 1st to 7 will reopen from December 15, 2021 as per the final and previous orders by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, it confirmed on Tuesday. Schools for classes 1 to 7 will re-open in Mumbai after a gap of 27 weeks, BMC has notified that everyone is mandated to follow COVID-19 safety protocols at all times.

BMC issued an official notice and informed everyone about the final decision on school reopening. It further mentioned some SOPs and guidelines for school re-opening that everyone has to follow. It said that schools must ensure that nobody breaks the rules.

Important Guidelines for school re-opening by BMC:

All students, teachers, and staff must wear masks and use sanitizers at all times to keep themselves safe.

School teachers and non-teaching must be vaccinated and in case they show any symptoms, they don't come to schools.

Attendance has not been mandatory, and those who wish to continue with online classes may do so.

Schools must ensure proper sanitation at regular intervals and nobody crowds in common areas.

Sharing of stationery items, food, and other things will have to be avoided to eliminate the risk of contact or any possible infection.

Earlier, the schools were slated to begin from December 1 as back then, Maharashtra Government had given its nod for schools to reopen in the state but BMC took the final call for Mumbai Schools and decided to defer it to December 15 due to the Omicron threat.

Let us inform you that, schools for classes 8 and higher have already started in Mumbai from October 4th, 2021. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their schools for any further updates.

Posted By: Ashita Singh