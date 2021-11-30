New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Mumbai schools, which were scheduled to reopen from December 1, will remain shut till December 14, 2021. Now, schools will reopen for classes 1 to 7 from December 15. This decision was taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) because of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," ANI tweet read.

The schools in Mumbai were reopening after 20 months of closure and online classes. However, now students will have to wait for a little longer. The guidelines regarding the same were released by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

“The government is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave and no laxity in implementation of SOPs will be permitted. Our students are our future. Let us all come together to ensure their health, wellbeing and continued education," Varsha Gaikwad said earlier.

Talking about the Omicron cases, as of now, no cases have been reported in India. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with states on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 today. In a warning on Monday, WHO said that the new variant poses a "very high" risk and could have "severe consequences".

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced that schools will work in shifts or on alternate days according to the COVID-19 pandemic situation to ensure the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of BMC or Jagran English for the latest updates on the Mumbai School Reopening.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv