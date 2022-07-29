MSBTE Results 2022: Summer Diploma Marks Announced At msbte.org; Here's How To Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education on Friday announced the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- msbte.org

Candidates should note in order to check results, they would need their roll number or registration number. The summer diploma exam results were announced by the MSBTE, or Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education.

All the second, fourth, and fifth semesters will have a summer diploma test. The first, third, and fifth semesters of the MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2022 will be held in November and December.

If you also appeared for the exam, then here's how you can download the results by following these simple steps.

MBSTE Summer Diploma Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- msbte.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ' MSBTE Summer Diploma Result.'

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the student

Step 4: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked

Step 5: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and keep a copy.

The exam conducting body took the MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 from June 8 through June 30. Through the exam, students who wish to enroll in engineering universities and pharmacy programs appear for the exam. For all the latest updates, candidates are required to keep an eye on the official website of the MSBTE.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board that regulates Diploma Level Technical education in the state.