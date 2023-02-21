MSBTE Result Winter 2023 Diploma Exam To Be Released Soon At msbte.co.in; Check Details

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will release the Diploma Result 2023 soon. The MSBTE result winter 2023 Diploma will be released for the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth semesters. It is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering colleges and pharmacy programs across the state. Candidates can check the result for the January Diploma examination at– msbte.org.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not officially announced the exact result date of the MSBTE Winter Diploma exam 2023. However, it is expected that the result may be released today.

According to the official schedule, the results of the winter examination will be released in the fourth week of February 2023. Winter Diploma exams were conducted from January 5 to 25, 2023. The practical examination for other 1st semester students was conducted from December 22 to 30, 2022, and the exam for newly admitted 1st-semester students was conducted from December 26 to 30, 2022. The theory exam was held from January 3 to January 24, 2023, for other candidates.

MSBTE Result Winter 2023 Diploma Exam: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– msbte.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link MSBTE Result Winter 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can check the result.

Note: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.