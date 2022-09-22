MSBTE 2022: Results For Non-AICTE Short Term Courses Declared; Here's How To Check

The results of the Maharashtra State Board Of Technical Education have been released for the Non-AICTE short-term courses. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- msbte.org.in

Students should note that in order to download the results, they would require their Username and password to log in. Meanwhile, students should note that the education body via an official notice has announced the short summer course.

"You are hereby informed that through the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education as per the above referenced Circular. Result of summer-2022 examination of the student in Government recognized short term course (Non AICTE) conducted. It has been announced on the website of the Board on 21/09/2022," the official notice reads.

If you have also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MSBTE Result 2022 Non AICTE short-term: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- msbte.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students would need to find the link that reads "Summer 2022 Exam result declaration for Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) Courses. (Marathi)"

Step 3: Now, a new login page will open

Step 4: Students now need to enter their login details

Step 5: Now, access the MSBTE result 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education body conducted the short-term non-AICTE courses written exams from July 18 to August 5, 2022. As per the official information given by the education board, the score will be released on the official website of the education board in due course of time.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.