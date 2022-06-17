Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared class 10th results today (June 17). However, the MSBSHSE Class 10 results link will be available at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check the website of the education board. Once the links are out, students can check and download their results from the official website --

Earlier, it was expected that the Maharashtra board would declare the results on June 15, but that was deferred. Later, the board said the results would be declared on Friday.

"Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm," Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said on Thursday.

How can students check their MSBSHSE SSC results 2022?

Step 1. Visit official website of the Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in. The students can also check their results at sscresult.mkcl.org, mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org.in.

Step 2. Click on "Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link" at the homepage of the website.

Step 3. Enter your credentials, including the roll number.

Step 4. Your MSBSHSE SSC result 2022 will appear on your computer/ mobile screen. Check it.

Step 5. The students are now requested to download their results and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the MSBSHSE SSC exams were conducted between March 15 to April 4 with nearly 16.38 lakh students, 8.89 lakh boys and 7.49 lakh girls, appearing for them. Last year, the Maharashtra board cancelled the exams due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and students were evaluated based on their marks in Classes 9 and 10 - a 50-50 evaluation criteria.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra board declared the class 12 board exam results earlier this month with 94.2 per cent of students passing the exams. This year, 14.39 lakh, 8.17 lakh boys and 6.68 lakh girls, had appeared for the exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma