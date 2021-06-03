Maharashtra board decided to cancel class 12 board exams 2021 keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the state. Read on to know the details and evaluating criteria.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Two days after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled their 12th board exams, Maharashtra board also decided to call off their intermediate board exams for the year 2021.

The decision came on June 3, Thursday in the wake of the COVID_19 pandemic in the country.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal