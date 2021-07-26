Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12th results are expected to be declared soon while the date of releasing the results is likely to be announced today or tomorrow.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12th results are expected to be declared soon while the date of releasing the results is likely to be announced today or tomorrow. This comes after the Supreme Court's directive to the state boards that it is required to release the Class 12 Result by July 31, 2021.

The tabulation work of Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 has been completed and submitted by the schools to MSBSHSE as per a Dainik Jagran report. Therefore, the class 12 results will be declared anytime soon, and the result date will be notified in one or two days.

Students will be able to check their results by visiting the result portal at mahresult.nic.in. You can also check updates related to MSBSHSE class 12th result at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahahsscboard.in.

The board has set the deadline for marks entry by schools till July 24. A notice in this regard was released on the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in. In the notification, the board asked schools or colleges that have updated the marks to confirm it with immediate effect.

This year, the HSC board examinations 2021 were cancelled keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, class 12th results are being prepared according to the alternative evaluation method. This means that the board will be accessing students based on the internal examination of class 10, class 11, and class 12, with the 40:30:30 formula.

Nearly 16 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC Examinations 2021 this year. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates regarding the date for Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2021. Students must also keep an eye on the Twitter handle of the Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha