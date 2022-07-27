MPSOS 10th,12th Result 2022: MP 'Ruk Jana Nahi' 10, 12 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education, MPSOS has declared the Madhya Pradesh Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th. Now, students who appeared for class 10 and 12 exams under the MP Ruk Jana Nahi scheme can check their results on the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in. The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Exams were conducted in the month of June 2022.

According to Director, State Board of Open School Education said that overall passing percentage of class 12th is 41.04 percent. This year over 59, 000 students registered for the exams out of which around 23,000 students passed the exams.

As per MPSOS results 2022, 3,499 students passed with first division while 18,000 with second division and 1,706 students passed 12th exams with third division.

For MPSOS class 10th exams 2022, the overall passing percentage is 23.17 percent. Out of 77,000 students who registered for class 10th exams, 17,948 students have passed. Also, 1009 students passed with first division while 15,042 students passed with second division and 1,897 students passed with Third division.

Here's how you can check MPSOS 10TH,12TH Ruk Jaana Nahi Result 2022:

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Ruk Jaana Nahi 10th, 12th Result 2022'

Enter your roll number and other credentials, as asked.

Check your MPSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022

Download and save your result for future use.

Students must note that thosw who could not register themselves in the first opportunity of the scheme, they all can apply online for the second chance examination of the "Ruk Jana Nahi" scheme to be held in December 2022. Students can apply for the second chance exam from 28 July 2022 at MP Online Kiosk