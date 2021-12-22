New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released its State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who have applied for the government recruitment exams can download their admit cards through the official site of MPSC on mpsconline.gov.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022. This will be the prelim exam that will be held offline across different centres in the country. The exams will be held amid strict COVID-19 protocols. The question paper in the exam will carry 100 marks. Candidates who will qualify for the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

MPSC State Services examination is conducted to fill the vacancy of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Assistant Commissioner of Police (Unarmed), Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes, Group Development Officer, and others. There are a total number of 290 seats in the examination which is distributed between several posts.

Here's how you can download the admit card?

1. First you have to visit the official website of MPSC on mpsconline.gov.in.

2. Then you have to click on the MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link. It will be available on the homepage of the website.

3. After this you have to fill in the login details and click on submit.

4. To log in you will be required to provide your registered credentials such as user ID, password and mobile number.

5. Once you are logged in, your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

6. You have to download it by clicking on the download button available on the page.

7. Remember to keep a hard copy of your admit card for future reference.

8. Keep visiting MPSC's website for future updates.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha