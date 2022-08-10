MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021 Released At mpsconline.gov.in | Here's How To Download

MPSC Group C Admit Card 2021: ANI Image used for representation

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Clerk-Typist on its official website---mpsconline.gov.in. The admit card has been released today on August 10 and candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Clerk-Typist round can download MPSC Group C Admit Card by visiting the MPSC's official website.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Clerk-Typist test on 13 August 2022.

The candidates need to provide their login credentials including registered e-mail id or mobile number and password on the official website in order to download the MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021.

You can follow the below-mentioned step and can download the MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021:

MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC--mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Advt No. 58/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Clerk-Typist - Regarding Admission Certificate' on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials including ‘Registered Email Id or Mobile Number’ to the link.

Step 4: Download MPSC Group C Services Admit Card 2021.

NOTE: You can also take a printout of the same and can keep it for future reference.

Meanwhile, MPSC 2022 Exam date for State Services Prelims Exams 2022 has also been announced. According to the announcement the MPSC Prelims Exam Date, 2022 is August 21, 2022. The preliminary exam will be followed by the Main examination, which is to be held on December 21, 22, and 23, 2022.

As per a report by Byju MPSC has notified 161 vacancies for various posts. The application process for the same was started on May 12, 2022, at 2 PM and the last date to apply was June 1, 2022.