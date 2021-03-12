MPSC Exam 2021, which was was postponed on Thursday due to a coronavirus surge in the state, will be held on March 21, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday announced that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, which was postponed on Thursday due to a coronavirus surge in the state, will be held on March 21.

In a statement, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department in a circular also said that other two examinations scheduled on March 27 and April 21 will be held as per the schedule and there is no change in that.

"The exam will now be held on March 21 across the state at the same centres. The students who have received hall ticket to appear for the exam (earlier scheduled on March 14), will be considered valid for the March 21 exam," it said.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that the candidates that the exam has been postponed only for a few days due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the state, adding that it will be held in a week.

"Those engaged in exam duty must test negative for COVID-19. It's better that people engaged in the exam duty should be vaccinated first. No one should have any doubt in their mind examiners themselves are infected. We'll declare the fresh date by Friday," Thackeray said in a virtual address on Thursday.

"Don't want to play with students' emotions but don't want to play with their health either. This extra time which I'm seeking is only for better preparations for staff and other essentials. I appeal to students and parents to not lend a shoulder for any political gun," he added.

The MPSC preliminary exams were supposed to be held in April last year but was repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India. The MPSC exam will be held for selection in Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise and other posts in the state government.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma