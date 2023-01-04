MPPSC SFS 2022 Exam Dates Released At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Applications To Begin From Jan 10; Details

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday evening released the exam dates for the State Forest Service Exam 2022. The registration process will start on January 10 and the last date for submission of the application form is February 9. The exam will conduct on May 21, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the examination at– mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21 in two shifts including 10 am to 12 noon and 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The admit card is likely to be released on May 14, 2023.

Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while for the reserved category, candidates will have to pay Rs 250. The candidate's age limit for Assistant Conservator of Forest should be between 21 and 40 years. While for the post of Forest Kshetrapal Project, the candidate's age should be between 21 to 33 years.

According to the previous trends, the selection of candidates will be done in three stages including the prelims round, mains exam, and interview. The first round of the MPPSC Forest exam consists of a prelims exam, which is divided into two parts including papers 1 and 2. The exam will be conducted on OMR sheets. Each paper will consist of 200 marks.

MPPSC SFS 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for MPPSC Recruitment 2022.

Step 3: Now, fill in the required details such as Name, DOB, Address Etc.

Step 4: Upload All Required Documents in JPG/JPEG/PDF/PNG Format.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee

Step 6: Click on the submit button