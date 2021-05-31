MPBSE Results 2021: The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier declared that it will not hold the regular exams for the students of Class 1 to Class 11 due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the results for the students of class 9 and 11 on its official websites. MPBSE Class 9 and 11 results have been declared on the basis of internal assessment without students having to sit in regular exams. The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier declared that it will not hold the regular exams for the students of Class 1 to Class 11 due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Class 9 and Class 11 students of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) can check the results on official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mp.gov.in and vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

MPBSE Class 9 and Class 11 results for the fall of 2021 have been prepared on the basis of best of five subjects. Of total six subjects, a student must mandatorily pass at least five to be successfully promoted to the next class.

MPBSE Results 2021: Students with minimum 23/100 marks considered pass

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has awarded 10 marks as grace for students who could not score 33 marks with internal assessment. Students have been awarded grace marks in more than one subject if and when necessary.

Option to appear in regular exam after situation improves

MPBSE Class 9 and Class 11 students who wish to appear in regular exams or those who could not achieve passing marks, will get the option to appear in regular exams once the ongoing pandemic situation improves and becomes conducive enough. Alongside this, the students who could not appear in the exams held in November 2020 or the February will be given another opportunity.

The dates of the exam, however, will be announced only after the pandemic situation improves along with the maximum possible vaccine inoculations.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma